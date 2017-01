Montrell Mucker (photo: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The family of Montell Mucker, who died nearly 10 years ago, will hold a balloon release ceremony in his memory.

The balloon release will take place at 23rd and Dumesnil Streets at 6:30 p.m. on February 1.

Mucker died in 2007 at the age of 18 following an incident with the police.

