Ballard High principal named director of Title I/II services for JCPS

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Ballard High School Principal Dr. Staci Eddleman has been named director of Title I and Title II services.



Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio says Dr. Eddleman has been a champion for all students.



Her position will help with funding for schools with high percentages of low income families, as well as funds used to increase the number of effective teachers and principals.

