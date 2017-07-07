WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Ballard High principal named director of Title I/II services for JCPS

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:21 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Ballard High School Principal Dr. Staci Eddleman has been named director of Title I and Title II services.
              
Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio says Dr. Eddleman has been a champion for all students.
              
Her position will help with funding for schools with high percentages of low income families, as well as funds used to increase the number of effective teachers and principals.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories