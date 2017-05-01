Ballard High holds moment of silence for former student

Jacquay Rodgers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Students and staff at Ballard High School grieved for a former student who was one of the city’s recent homicide victims.

Jacquay Rodgers, 19, was found shot to death in an alley in the 3000 block of River Park Drive.

Grief counselors were on hand Monday as students held a moment of silence and a poem read before 7th-period classes.

Rodgers is the third person found murdered in that area in the past year.

