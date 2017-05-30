Ballard grad named Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, awaits MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A former Ballard baseball player is looking ahead to his field of dreams, the possibility of going straight from high school to the pros.

The name Jordon Adell could be called next month in the MLB Draft and if it's not he's still heading to U of L to play ball.

On Tuesday, May 30, Adell was named the Kentucky Gatorade Baseball Player of 2017.

The 18-year-old just turned his tassel at graduation earlier in May and our cameras were allowed at one of his workout sessions at Baptist Health Performance Training Center off Blankenbaker Parkway in Louisville.

Baseball America lists him as the 14th best prospect in the nation for the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.

“The next step is U of L unless I choose not to go I guess...you just have to stay true to that commitment and you know I've worked my whole life to be a college athlete so I definitely have to keep that on the table,” Adell said.

But the next step could be straight to the big leagues.

Adell has been invited to the Major League Baseball Draft in New Jersey in June.

“You know, baseball is weird, it’s not like other drafts where you kind of have a feel of where you're going to go but I was excited to do it and be a part of it,” he said.

If you ask the center-fielder about the potential, about his growth, about his opportunities, he’d say the weight on his shoulders is not just in the physical form, especially with the city battling another rough year of violence as he details.

“The people around me that believe in me and the example I set for young kids and young African-American kids, it’s huge to be able to be in the position that I am in and for me that's motivation moving forward that you can be successful in this and it is something you can do for a long time,” he said.

Eric Hammer, Jordon's trainer says, “He wants to take ownership of it...all the stuff that he's done with me and I see that translate onto the field as well.”

Adell has earned accolades including KHSAA 1st Team All-State, multiple high school All-American honors from Under Armour and Louisville Slugger High School All-American organizations.

Adell is a true all-around athlete and scholar.

He’s received the Woodford R. Porter Academic Scholarship at the University of Louisville. But its days like his time in the gym – working hard and perfecting his craft that will set this young man up for a homerun in the game of life.

The Major League Baseball Draft is June 12 through June 14.

Jordon tells us there's a watch party for family and friends here in Louisville at Champions Bar on Jefferson Street, he'll be in New Jersey with his family and scouts for the potential announcement.

