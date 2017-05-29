Baby Miss Kentucky needs your help continuing streak of trophy wins

Jordyn Williams, also known as Baby Miss Kentucky, is looking to extend her streak of winning 16 trophies as she heads into another competition in July, (Photo: provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jordyn Williams, also known as Baby Miss Kentucky, is looking to extend her streak of winning 16 trophies as she heads into another competition in July. The adorable three-year old-stopped by WHAS11 News hoping to get sponsors in her quest for another trophy. Jordyn and her mother sat down with GMK Anchor Derrick Rose at noon on May 29.

SPONSOR JORDYN

Contact Jordyn’s mother, Jasmine Hall, via email jashall90@gmail.com/ Facebook: Jasmine Hall and Instagram: jrh1910

You can also sponsor by using Jordyn’s link PayPal.me/Jhall1910

© 2017 WHAS-TV