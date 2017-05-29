Baby Miss Kentucky needs your help continuing streak of trophy wins

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Pump Doctors' offer cheap and dangerous injections
-
The Vault: Ann Gotlib's disappearance
-
Taylor County under boil advisory
-
First Alert StormTeam: Memorial Day forecast
-
Bevin admits "no switch" to flip and end Louisville violence
-
Volunteers cleanup Eastern Cemetery
-
5 questions with Julianne the florist
-
Kaepernick's got a big problem and it's not his political stance, says ESPN's Brock Huard
-
Verify: Is Tyler Perry giving away a SUV on his Facebook page?
-
Family, mourners grieve death of 7-year-old
More Stories
-
Mourners pay respects at Arlington National CemeteryMay 29, 2017, 2:00 p.m.
-
Volunteers plant flags during Eastern Cemetery cleanupMay 28, 2017, 3:59 p.m.
-
Top 6 Memorial Day sales 2017: Nike, Oakley and BBQMay 26, 2017, 12:14 p.m.