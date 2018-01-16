Baby can't wait! Mom gives birth on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local couple is celebrating the birth a baby girl that happened on the Gene Snyder Freeway.

According to mother Tiffany Lea Stanley, the baby was born at 2:54 a.m. on Jan. 15.

The mom says she and the father James were on their way to the hospital as a snowstorm approached the area. As they traveled to the hospital, the baby didn’t want to wait.

Tiffany Lea Stanley holds her baby, Stella, just moments after giving birth to her on the Gene Snyder Freeway on Jan. 15.

Stanley gave birth to little Stella in the van on the freeway near New Cut Road.

WHAS11’s Doug Proffitt talked with Stanley’s sister Chastity who received the call from her brother-in-law as he was standing on the freeway right after the birth.

Baby Stella and mom

“When he called me, he was in shock. He said, ‘you have a new niece and she was not born in the hospital.’ And I said, ‘what’ and he said, ‘I just delivered your daughter – I mean my niece – I mean my daughter’ and I said you’re lying to me and he said no I’m not, your sister said pull over and call 911 – we just had a baby,” she said. “He called 911 – they walked him through it, he got out of the car and delivered his daughter.”

James with baby Stella and her siblings.

Mom, dad, baby Stella and the family are doing just fine.

