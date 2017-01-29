Authorities search for missing Shepherdsville teen

Sammy McKinsley Jr. (Photo: Shepherdsville Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Shepherdsville are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say Sammy McKinsley Jr., 16, was last seen at his home on the morning of Jan. 27.

According to police, Sammy may be in the company of another teen, identified as 15-year-old Dylan Moran. Moran was also reported missing to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe both were possibly headed to the 400 block of North 21st Street in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

Sammy is described as being 5-foot-4-inches tall, 130-pounds, a thin build with brown eyes and hair.

If you’ve seen Sammy or Dylan, you are asked to call the Shepherdsville Police Department or the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 543-7074. You can also call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 215-1588 or your local law enforcement agency.

