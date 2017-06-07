Audit on UofL to be released Thursday

Dr.James Ramsey, Former President at University of Louisville (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: 2014 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A lengthy independent audit will be released on the University of Louisville on Thursday.

The forensic audit is expected to reveal the extent of former president Jim Ramsey's spending and money transfers toward the end of his tenure.

Ramsey set it all up so he could run both the university and the foundation. The audit has been underway for six months.

It has examined the foundation's real estate investments in building out it's Shelby campus and other purchases. It has also looked at the foundation's payments to various UofL employees.

The fallout from the bad PR has hurt donations. Ramsey's attorney says he may have a statement on the findings.

The university's interim president stressed on Wednesday the audit will be reviewing a period of time before recent changes were implemented. Changes like the school's administration, trustees board and Foundation Board of Directors and administration.

The following is the letter from UofL’s interim president on the audit:



"Friends and colleagues,

Tomorrow the University of Louisville Board of Trustees will receive the forensic audit of the UofL Foundation that has been conducted by Alvarez and Marsal. We look forward to seeing the audit, and we will share it with the UofL community immediately following the board meeting.

It’s important to remember that the audit covers the period before the recent changes in the University administration, the Board of Trustees and the Foundation Board of Directors and administration. Since the audit was launched in December 2016, the Foundation has taken many steps to improve its operation and to ensure more transparency in its activities. Those changes include:

• Ending the deferred compensation plan for future UofL executives

• Prohibiting the University president from serving as Foundation president

• Complying with Kentucky’s open records law and responding to open records requests in a timely manner

• Updating the Foundation website with clear financial information

• Establishing a line-item budget with actual expenses matching actual revenues

• Implementing new policies regarding gift agreements to ensure donations are spent according to donors’ wishes and unspent funds don’t get mixed with endowment funds

• Adopting new travel, entertainment and expense policies

• Appointing 12 new ULF board members

Along with these changes, the audit should help us close the door on the previous chapter for both the University and the Foundation.

I want to thank our faculty, staff and students for continuing to focus on our outstanding academic programs. And I look forward to working with you in the future to maintain the positive momentum we have built toward our ultimate goal of becoming one of America’s premier metropolitan research universities.

Again, we will share the audit with all of you immediately following tomorrow’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Thanks for your support. And best wishes,

Gregory C. Postel, MD

Interim President | University of Louisville"



