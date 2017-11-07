Auction for signed Muhammad Ali shoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Muhammad Ali fans have a chance to get a piece of historic memorabilia.

The company Heritage Auctions has the shoes Louisville's own champ wore during the 1973 bout against Ken Norton. Norton broke Ali's jaw in the bout, but Ali refused to go down and lasted the full length of the fight.

The shoes in the "Heroes of Sport" auction are even signed by the champ himself.

The current bid is $12,000. The auction closes November 19 at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

© 2017 WHAS-TV