Atty. General Beshear highlights office's transparency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- He said he’s not questioning Governor Matt Bevin’s motives but Attorney General Andy Beshear suggested releasing open records information today was to prevent them from “being taken out of context."

The news conference focused on a department under the AG that the governor has filed for information about but it underlines an ongoing dysfunction that has some wondering whether these two can work together long enough to do the job you hired them for.

The Attorney General said he was taking the information requests as a chance to boast about a successful part of his department but it came hours after more allegations by the governor’s office that the AG wasn’t defending a new pro-life bill.

“I’m not going to question the motives of the governor and I’m not here for a back and forth,” Andy Beshear (D), said.

Flanked by graphics, printed out to show the millions pulled in by the AG’s office of Civil and Environmental Law and information about settled open records cases, Andy Beshear took the offensive after two open records request made by the governor.

“And by providing this information there can be no confusion, no single line can be taken out of context,” Beshear said.

Beshear was asked if he was fearful that this information was going to be revealed in bits and pieces next week and not accurately, he said the following.

“I don’t know that it would or wouldn’t have been but in the end, I thought this was an amazing opportunity, how often does the governor ask you about a group that you think is performing as well as anyone across state government?” Beshear said.

The reason behind the requested information is unclear. Beshear would not speculate whether the office will be targeted in the promised upcoming tax reform plan.

But hours earlier the Governor’s Communications Director accused the Attorney General of missing a deadline in the Ultrasound Abortion Bill court case. The Governor has questioned whether General Beshear is doing his best to defend the Commonwealth’s new pro-life legislation.

“We are taking the most aggressive action possible. Look, the governor is trying to trick you guys using procedure,” Beshear said.

This latest situation comes less than two days after the Governor’s State of the Commonwealth Address at the end of which our cameras captured this handshake.

During this exchange, it appears the governor says something to the AG who turns to respond. WHAS11’s Chris Williams asked Beshear what was said.

“I’m going to keep that, in the end, between us. You know that was the governor’s night and I’ll leave it at that,” Beshear said.

General Beshear did not mention the governor by name but when asked about the potential tax reform and calls by another Democrat for Governor Bevin to release his income tax information Andy Beshear said he felt decision makers should release significant information so the public would know whether they were acting in the public’s interest or their own.

