Attorneys seek death penalty for Brice Rhodes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man who is accused of killing two brothers in May 2016 could now face the death penalty.

WHAS11 News talked with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office Tuesday and they say they intend to pursue capital punishment against Rhodes.

Rhodes faces two counts of murder and other charges in the stabbing deaths of brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway.

Rhodes also faces murder charges in the death of Christopher Jones.

Since he has been in jail, Rhodes has racked up assault charges, accused of beating up another inmate and face charges for threatening Judge Amber Wolf.

Police also say Rhodes tried to escape from Metro Corrections by digging through the cinder blocks.

Rhodes is expected back in court May 11 for a pre-trial hearing.

