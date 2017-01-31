Attorney launches website highlighting LMPD use of force incidents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new website has been created by the attorney of Darnell wicker's family.

Wicker is the man shot and killed by metro police last summer, police say he was holding a tree saw during a domestic disturbance in South Louisville.

The family attorney says he combed over more than 17 thousand pages of the police department's use of force incidents and he says these numbers are too high.

The site documents Metro Police’s use of force for the last 8 years, the site says it is time to strengthen trust and hold officers more accountable.

Sam Aguiar, the Wicker Family Attorney, created the site.

“The goal is to say alright we've got an issue here, how can we fix it and officers what can you do to be more accountable and more transparent about your actions. Officer use of force is justified way to often and their body cameras are turned off way too much,” Aguiar said.

Justin Nix, University of Louisville Criminal Justice Professor asks, “How many activations were there over that period,, was it 50 out of 100 or was it 50 out of 10,000?”

Aguiar says out of almost 4,200 use of force incidents written by LMPD, less than two dozen show that officers did anything wrong.

“When you've got reports that repeatedly say the suspect has obvious trauma and swelling to the face and nose but then you have a comment after that says even though three officers restrained him or take him to the ground, the injuries were pre-existing or somehow caused by another factor, that doesn't add up,” he said.

Nix tells WHAS 11, “I understand that the public might be more cautious about just accepting what the police say in this climate.”

Nix says the website is a good start but many key denominators are missing,

“On their own those numbers don't mean anything, I mean if there were four thousand instances of use of force in five thousand stops then that's quite a lot but if it was over a million stops then that's quite a different ratio,” he said.

Aguiar says he's willing to talk with police and has no intentions of promoting tension.

He tells WHAS11 these numbers are bigger than the Wicker case and these numbers show the need for independent eyes to oversee the men and women who protect and serve.

LMPD says since this website was created by the wicker family attorney and there is pending litigation against the department, our request for comments on this new website was denied.

http://transparencyaccountabilityrefo.godaddysites.com/

