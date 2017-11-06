Attorney: Incident involving Ky senator not politically motivated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An attorney for the man accused of assaulting Senator Rand Paul insists the situation was not politically motivated and was a matter between two neighbors "most people would regard as trivial".

The FBI is investigating Rene Boucher after the Saturday incident at Senator Paul's Bowling Green home that sent Kentucky's junior senator to the hospital with 5 broken ribs.

Boucher, 59, has been charged with assault, Kentucky State Police have not released a motive.

A spokesman for Senator Paul released a statement that they would not comment as the matter is under investigation.

