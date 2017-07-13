Attorney General investigating UofL Foundation

Andy Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky's Attorney General has now launched an investigation into the University of Louisville Foundation.



The university told our news partners at the Courier Journal that Andy Beshear's office has requested copies of emails between former President James Ramsey, ex-Foundation Secretary Kathleen Smith, and Chief Financial Officer Jason Tomlinson.

The request from the department of criminal investigations also asks for documents justifying their compensation and whether the authorization was legal.

A recent audit said the foundation wasted money, made bad investments, and then tried to conceal the transactions.

UofL says it is cooperating fully with the Attorney General's investigation.

