Attorney General helps man who overdosed on Lexington street

Andy Beshear

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Attorney General Andy Beshear says he got a first-hand look at the seriousness of Kentucky's opioid epidemic on the streets of Lexington this week.

Beshear says he and two staffers stopped their car to get out and help a man suffering from a drug overdose.

Beshear told The Lexington Herald-Leader they were near Main Street when they saw a woman beating on the window of a stopped car. The man in that car was unconscious. One of the staffers, Josh Keats, and Beshear pulled the man out of his car. Keats, a paramedic, asked police to bring a bottle of naloxone, and the man was revived and taken to the hospital.

Beshear says he will instruct his staff on how to administer naloxone. He said the incident shows an overdose can happen anywhere.

© 2017 Associated Press