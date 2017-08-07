Attorney asking for evidence to be unsealed in Powell civil case

Katina Powell

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There are new developments in the civil case involving Katina Powell, the self-proclaimed madam who wrote the tell-all book about prostitutes and dancers who performed at parties for the UofL men's basketball program.

An attorney for the women who say they were named in the book is asking for evidence in the case to be unsealed.

The attorney said he is looking for email information about the women named but no personal information listed in Powell's journal.

© 2017 WHAS-TV