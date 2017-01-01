Athletes ride their way into New Year with 10-miler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A group of athletes rolled into the New Year with a 10-mile bike ride in Hardin County.

It’s an annual tradition for the Central Kentucky Wheelmen Bicycle Club which has been hosting the ride around Elizabethtown for 10 years.

Organizers said an estimated 50 cyclists participated in the free event.

“The intent is to get everybody in the right mood. They can have a fun year of cycling and for the veterans, it’s a chance to come out and let’s say get vertical after a night of partying and renew their commitment to cycling and for the new folks who made a New Year’s resolution to get fit or maybe do something a little different. It’s a chance for all of us to enjoy cycling,” Adam Lobert, Bullmoose Brothers Bicycles, said.

Officials also held a chili contest at Bullmoose Brothers Bicycles in Elizabethtown.