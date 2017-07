FIRE generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WHAS11 has learned, through MetroSafe, there is a fatal house fire in the 7600 block of Westbrook Road.

At least one person has died in this fire.

The fire is in the PRP neighborhood.

