Asbury University creates affordable degree with film industry ties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky university, with unique ties to Hollywood, has announced a new certified program to get skilled workers.

The announcement was made at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky Tuesday.

It’s a film and communication arts school that has a longstanding relationship with major Hollywood studios and some television networks.

Asbury and the Kentucky Department of Tourism are teaming up to create a new, affordable degree that can be earned in a matter of weeks.

The program will teach audio, camera, grip, electric, production and set construction.

Filmmakers made 36 movies in the state last year and 136 movies are set for production this year.

