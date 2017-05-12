Art Eatables opens on Main Street

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 dead after crash on Bluegrass Parkway
-
Yarmuth comments on firing of James Comey
-
A mother's Sacrifice for a better future
-
Jeffersonville officer held at gunpoint
-
New lawsuit filed against LMPD
-
The latest challenge in social media for parents
-
Small Town Murder Mysteries pt. 3
-
Bible verse on truck sparks outrage
-
LMPD searching for suspect in child's murder
-
Dr. Jones appointed to Citizen Police Review Board
More Stories
-
Shively shooting victim hopes to end violence through prayerMay 12, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
-
Comey declines to testify before Senate panelMay 12, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
-
Mother's Day: Rachel Platt remembers her mother,…May 12, 2017, 5:05 p.m.