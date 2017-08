A fire at a home on Filson Fields Court.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Arson investigators looking into a house fire in the 8700 block of Filson Fields Court.

Police say they got a 911 call because of a domestic dispute.

When officers got there they say a man and four children were outside the home.

The mother is missing but she was not found in the home.

© 2017 WHAS-TV