Around the Web: Searching for Planet 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The stories making headlines around the web this week include crowd sourcing efforts for everything from paying for college to finding a new planet. Plus, residents in southern Indiana could be seeing much faster internet speeds in the near future.

Ultra-fast internet coming to southern Indiana

A $2 billion investment by AT&T is bringing ultra-fast internet to some people in southern Indiana. The move will bring one gigabit speeds to homes and businesses. With the new fiber network you will be able to download as many as 25 songs in a second, or a full length movie in less than a minute.

"There's a great difference between households that have access to high speed internet, and those that don't over the long run in terms of educational opportunities and interconnectedness,” Trey Hollingsworth, U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 9th district said.

If you're interested in getting the internet in your home you’ll have to shell out about $80 a month.

Oral surgeon using Kodak technology to improve surgery



A New York oral surgeon says he is using Kodak technology to do less invasive and more accurate procedures.

Dr. Don Pitcher is one of two oral surgeons using the technology, which takes multiple images and merges them together to create a 3D rendering.



The doctor is then able to seamlessly transfer the images to an x-ray system.

“It’s basically an in-office GPS system that allows us to place implants in a more efficiently, minimally invasive manner that allows our patients to recover faster,” Pitcher said.

New research shows the technology is 11 times more accurate than traditional methods and can be done in only 10 minutes.



Doctors say this is the same type of technology used by neurosurgeons to remove brain tumors.

Paying tuition with GoFundMe



More college students are turning to GoFundMe to pay for their college tuition.



The crowdfunding site says in the past three years, 1,500 college students across Alabama alone have created fundraisers supporting their career goals. The total money raised for all accounts is around $565,000.



Adrian Smith's family opened his account back in December hoping to help him pay for some additional fees.

“I believe it's a good way for people to help others in a way that's not motivated by anything. Just pure help,” Smith said.



So far he has raised just over $400, with a goal of reaching $2,000.

Solar system explorers wanted



NASA is trying to find the mysterious Planet 9 and it needs your help.



Astronomers think it may be the most distant planet in our solar system and a new website lets people go through footage taken during a NASA mission a few years ago.



NASA says there are too many images for the organization to go through, so they are hoping you can spot and identify the planet.



If a citizen spots something that leads to a discovery, he or she will get shared credit with the professional astronomers.

