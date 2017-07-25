Ark Encounter transfers land back to for-profit affiliate

Officials celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Ark Encounter, the life-sized Noah's Ark attraction in Grant County, Kentucky. (Photo: WHAS)

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Officials of a Noah's Ark theme park have sold their main parcel back to a for-profit affiliate days after Kentucky's tourism agency said the park had breached an incentive agreement that would refund a portion of the sales tax collected at the site.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the issue began in June after Ark Encounter transferred the property to its non-profit affiliate Crosswater Canyon for $10. It was switched back to Ark Encounter on July 21 after the Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet suspended a tax break worth up to $18 million for the biblical attraction.



Mark Looy, co-founder of Ark Encounter's parent body, Answers in Genesis, said on Monday they needed to keep options open but didn't explain the two land transfers.



The 510-foot (155-meter) wooden ark opened in July 2016.

