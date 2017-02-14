Areas in Mt. Washington, Ky. will be under boil water advisory on Feb. 15

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – Areas in Mt. Washington, Ky. will be under a boil water advisory on Feb. 15 due to the water being shut off around 10 a.m.
The areas included in the boil water advisory are:
From Flatlick Road at Greenbriar Road and Grant Drive
Flatlick Road to Brookdale Road
Wales Run to Greenbriar Road
Patton Lane
Locust Street
Sycamore Drive
White House Road
Owen Lane
Cedar Falls
Laverne Court
Norman Dale Road
Wilkerson Drive
Oaks Mobile Home Park
The areas will be under a boil water advisory until further notice, according to the city's water and sewer Department.
