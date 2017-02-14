Areas in Mt. Washington, Ky. will be under boil water advisory on Feb. 15

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – Areas in Mt. Washington, Ky. will be under a boil water advisory on Feb. 15 due to the water being shut off around 10 a.m.

The areas included in the boil water advisory are:

From Flatlick Road at Greenbriar Road and Grant Drive

Flatlick Road to Brookdale Road

Wales Run to Greenbriar Road

Patton Lane

Locust Street

Sycamore Drive

White House Road

Owen Lane

Cedar Falls

Laverne Court

Norman Dale Road

Wilkerson Drive

Oaks Mobile Home Park

The areas will be under a boil water advisory until further notice, according to the city's water and sewer Department.

