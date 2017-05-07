Area students clean post-Derby trash for school funds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Students from across Metro Louisville spent Sunday morning at Churchill Downs cleaning up one day after the 143rd Kentucky Derby to raise money for their schools.

They were paid by the racing giant to clean up trash around the Paddock.

The money raised goes toward equipment for clubs and sports teams or general school funds.

The students say cleaning up after the big event is extremely messy.

“It’s like walking in a dirty room and there’s only one path to the bed and the floor’s covered with clothes. That’s how it is here,” Gage, a Fairdale High School student, said.

WHAS11 News talked to various students about strange finds during the cleanup and many of them said lots of beer cans and abandoned shoes.

