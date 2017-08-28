Area groups ready to help with Hurricane Harvey relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thousands across the country are lending a helping hand to try and provide relief to the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers from the Kentucky Baptist Convention are on standby with mobile kitchens, showers and places where people can wash their clothes.

The group has 45 response units based statewide with their bags packed and ready to head to the Houston, Texas area.

Karen Smith, a volunteer, says the group will stay in Houston for as long as they are needed.

“But to be active, that lets you take your mind off yourself and it keeps your mind of the people there that are hurting and how can we help and how blessed we are in Kentucky to have the resources that we have that we can help so many people,” she said.

Louisville Gas and Electric are also sending teams down to the hurricane-ravaged area to help with restoring power and gas to those affected.

