Are you the next 'Derby Burger Champion'?

Photo provided by Kentucky Derby Festival Press Office

Are you ready to test your culinary skills? The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are looking for the next ‘Derby Burger’ Champion. The seventh annual “Derby Burger Challenge,” sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, is looking for submissions. You can submit your recipes online at www.kdf.org/beef from today through March 4.

Recipes are judged based on taste, appearance, creativity, and ease of preparation. To be considered, all burgers must be made with 100% beef. The winning burger will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival and sampled at BeerFest, presented by American Founders Bank.

Official rules of the competition can be found online at www.kdf.org/beef.

Photo provided by Kentucky Derby Festival Press Office

The winning chef will also receive VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, a VIP Experience at Waterfront Jam, tickets to BeerFest, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package from Kentucky Beef Council.

If cooking isn't your thing - you can still get in for a chance to win some prizes. From March 12 to April 13, all purchasers of fresh ground beef at any of the 40 Louisville area Kroger stores will receive a coupon at checkout. That coupon includes an entry code to register online at www.kdf.org/beef for a chance to win VIP tickets to a Waterfront Jam Concert at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville or BeerFest.



