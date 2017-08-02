Apple watch delivery thief arrested

Kids use the latest technology to find new ways to cheat, including smartwatches and smartphones.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A UPS employee was arrested after police say he was stealing Apple watches instead of delivering them.



According to police, 22-year-old Tyler Griffin was a seasonal employee at UPS before Christmas.



During the time he was employed, the company received multiple complaints from customers who never received the Apple watches they ordered.



After an internal investigation, the company discovered all of the missing orders were on Griffin's truck.



Police say he pawned one of them and another was registered to his girlfriend's Apple account.

© 2017 WHAS-TV