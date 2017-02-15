App of the Week: Open Table

(Photo: Open Table)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just want to try a new restaurant, this week’s App of the Week can help make your next night out a little easier.

The Open Table app allows you to reserve and manage restaurant reservations instantly from the palm of your hand.

If you can’t decide on where to eat, use the app to search for and discover restaurants, read reviews and check out menus before booking reservations.

To make your search even easier, Open Table allows you to search by date, time, cuisine, price and party size, helping you make sure you find the perfect place for your night out. And if your plans change, Open Table makes it easy to cancel reservations, adjust your time and make a new reservation without hassle.

Now, Open Table only works for restaurants that have agreed to be part of the service, but with over 300 restaurants in the Louisville area participating, I’d say you won’t have much trouble finding your next meal.

Open Table is available on iOS, Android and Windows devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.

