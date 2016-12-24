App of the Week: NORAD Santa Tracker

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Leaders weigh in on Jefferson Mall outburst
-
Lyon. Co. plane crash survivor gets adopted
-
Ex-Cornbread Mafia leader arrested
-
Woman describes capturing mall outburst
-
Woman's outburst at Jefferson Mall goes viral
-
Dozens of pets adopted after pipe burst
-
Donations help centers serve public
-
App of the Week: Santa Tracker
-
Coin worth $1,134 dropped in local Red Kettle
-
MSU player tells his side after coach charged
More Stories
-
Donations to community centers could change cycle of…Dec 23, 2016, 10:17 p.m.
-
Louisville Airport completes $17 million upgradeDec 24, 2016, 8:09 a.m.
-
Humane Society sees spike in adoptions after water…Dec 23, 2016, 6:38 p.m.