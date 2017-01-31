App of the Week: National Museum of African American History and Culture

(Photo: ABC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After nearly 100 years of planning, the National Museum of African American History and Culture finally opened on the National Mall this past September. Even if you’re not able to visit in person, the museum’s free app is a valuable resource for exploring our nation’s history.

The museum is massive, with exhibits filling eight floors and over 350,000 square feet. To help you navigate it, the museum’s app serves as an introduction and supplement to the museum and is broken up into five sections of interest.

A section on exhibitions allows you to explore the many special objects within the museum, while a family-focused section provides younger learners with age-appropriate language about selected objects, as well as questions and thoughts to facilitate discussion with elders.

From the outset, the building itself has been a point of interest and debate, and a dedicated section looks into the design, inspiration and unique features of the structure.

Another section reveals the impact African Americans have made on our nation’s capital and around the National Mall, on which the museum is located, and a multi-media section adds augmented reality features and videos to the experience.

If you do decide to make the trip, use the app for museum maps, directions, special activities and more information for your visit.

For more information on the museum itself or to obtain passes, head to the museum website.

The National Museum for African American History and Culture app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

