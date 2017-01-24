App of the week: Nasa

(Photo: NASA)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With a number of missions currently underway and more being launched in the coming months, 2017 is set to be a big a year for NASA. You can keep up with all of the developments in space exploration with this week’s App of the Week.

The NASA app allows users to fully explore missions and the legacy of NASA while getting access to a wealth of information.

Users can view a collection of over 15,000 images and growing, from distant nebulas to satellite views of Earth itself.

You can also watch live videos and on-demand videos. Options include a live-feed of Earth from the International Space Station, complete coverage of missions in progress and educational videos on past missions, future goals and all of the science that makes NASA’s work possible.

To stay up-to-date, users can follow current missions in real-time and learn about future missions and their launch dates. And if you want to see NASA’s work in action with your own two eyes, users can get notifications on when the International Space Station and other satellites will be visible in their area.

The amount of information and content available on the NASA App is so great we can only scratch the surface here. I recommend downloading it today and checking it out for yourself.

The NASA app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

