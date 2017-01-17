App of the week: Countable

(Photo: Countable)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Donald Trump isn’t the only new face in Washington this year. Fifty-nine members of Congress, as well as a non-voting representative from Puerto Rico, will also be making their first appearance in the Capitol Building. With this week’s App of the Week you can see what bills they’ll be voting on, see how that legislation would affect you and tell your representatives how you feel about it.

The Countable app compiles all of the bills Congress is considering and provides users with a concise overview of each one, explaining what the bill proposes, how the bill came about, the full text of the bill, relevant media coverage and more.

After you’ve familiarized yourself, Countable allows you to send a quick email to your representative letting them know how you feel about it with just the tap of a finger.

After you’ve let your representative know how you feel, return to Countable to track each bill’s progress as it makes its way through the House and Senate before it lands on the president’s desk.

As you become active on Countable, the app will keep track of how your votes on bills match up with your representatives’ votes on bills, producing a “compatibility rating” for you and your elected official.

Countable co-founder Bart Myers told Wired Magazine in 2014 that the app strives to be as bi-partisan as possible, noting the editorial team represents various political viewpoints and is aided by former Reuters News publisher Andrew Goldner.

Like everything else politics-related, it’s important to get information from credible news sources, and equally important to avoid echo chambers at the extreme ends of the spectrum when making decisions about how bills and policies could affect your life.

In order to be active on Countable you need to register and provide some location information so the app can connect you to the proper representatives of your district and state--information which the Countable team says it is committed to keeping private.

If you believe, as Thomas Jefferson did, that an educated citizenry is vital for our democracy’s success, then I recommend checking out Countable today.

If you aren’t keen on using the Countable app to follow Congress but still want to be involved, I recommend calling and emailing your representatives to let them know what’s important to you.

Congressional representatives for the greater Louisville area can be contacted as follows:

Countable is available on iOS and Android devices.



