App of the Week: CellControl

(Photo: CellControl)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- School is back in session which means a lot of teenage drivers are on the roads. To help your teenager stay safe behind the wheel, check out this week’s App of the Week.

The CellControl app helps drivers stay safe by prohibiting them from using their phone while driving.

The average teen is believed to send or receive around 3,200 texts per month, and 20 percent of teens admit to having extended conversations through text while driving.

Enter CellControl. Here’s how the app works: Users place a wireless receiver under the rearview mirror, which will detect when a phone is present and the car is in motion. The receiver sends out a signal that locks the phone into safe mode so the driver can’t use it.

Parents can select from a variety of options to decide what they want CellControl to do, so you can tailor the experience for each driver in your family.

Now, CellControl does require a monthly fee to use the app, but if you’re looking for a way to deter phone use while driving, this app is worth looking into.

CellControl is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

