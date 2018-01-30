APH: Education for everyone

Photo: WHAS11

WHAS is continuing its series on the American Printing House for the Blind after the group celebrated its 160-year anniversary.

As many as 150 different titles come through the American Printing House for the Blind each month, turning from file to book.



“We manufacture textbooks of course. We manufacture tests for some testing publishers. We manufacture books for the Library of Congress, we provide magazines and distribution like Reader's Digest,” explained Steve Paris, the senior production director at APH. He runs the day to day printing operation.

“This is one of our textbook covers,” said Paris as he walked us through the printing process.

Making a textbook takes more than a braille printer. Every graph or visual aid must be turned into something you can touch and feel.

“These are actually raised-line graphics which we make these and manufacture something like this which is a plastic sheet which is heat embossed.”

The tactile books help to make sure everyone can learn.

“We provide products and services for students nationwide who are working at less than college level,” explained Gary Mudd, the VP of Public Affairs at APH.

He says products from the printing house are shipped to all 50 states and the territories. It’s a Louisville product meeting a nationwide need.

“Many of the students who use our products are in the regular classroom, so we provide accessible materials for those students so that they can keep up in the classroom with the typically sighted students that they are in school with,” explained Mudd.

