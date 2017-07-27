Anti-harassment policy adopted by Metro Council (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The vote came quickly and there was little discussion. Metro Council members were all in agreeance with a new anti-harassment policy.

"Everybody in this building deserves to be able to live and be able to work in an environment free from harassment," said Councilwoman Jessica Green.

Green helped to spearhead the effort to address future harassment claims. She accused Councilman Dan Johnson of groping her at a public event in June. Johnson denied it and has refused to step down despite being voted out of Metro Council's Democratic caucus.

"We're serious about being good representatives of our community," said Councilwoman Angela Leet.

Councilwoman Leet was also taking a lead to adopt the anti-harassment policy. Her aid alleges sexual harassment against Johnson, claiming he dropped his pants in front of her last year.

The new policy calls for a reporting process that includes metro council employees notifying their supervisor, a third party investigator or using the anonymous tip-line. Leet believes the new guidelines give employees the opportunity to report harassment in a way that didn't exist before.

"I believe we'll be in a proper spot to do that now which surprisingly was deficient previously," she said.

