Another officer tied to Explorer Program placed on reassignment

Police (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Another officer connected to a lawsuit filed against Louisville Metro Police and the Youth Explorer Program, Officer Brad Schuhmann, is on administrative reassignment.

The lawsuit against the department alleges sex abuse in the youth program.

Attorney David Yates said he represents an alleged victim who was in the program and Schuhmann will likely be named as a defendant in an upcoming case.

Police have not confirmed to WHAS11 why Schuhmann is on administrative reassignment.

© 2017 WHAS-TV