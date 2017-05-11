Another million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)-- There’s another millionaire waking up in Louisville!



One lucky Powerball ticket sold in Louisville matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball in Wednesday's drawing.



The numbers from last night’s Powerball drawing were: 29 – 31 – 46 – 56 – 62 Powerball 8.

The ticket was sold at a Circle K on Bardstown Road.



The retailer will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.



The name of the winner(s) has not been released. The winner is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket immediately. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The person of Tuesday’s Mega Millions million dollar winner has not come forward at this time.





