Annual report card reflects transition to new system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Department of Education has released its annual report card for the state and specific districts as well as individual schools in each district. The results look different than in years past with the department deeming this a period of transition.

The state is currently phasing out its old accountability system and replacing it with a new one. The revised model was created under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Kentucky Senate Bill 1. Leaders expect to roll out the new system in the 2018-2019 school year and release the first accountability report in the 2019-2020 school year.

When Senate Bill 1 passed earlier this year, it eliminated data from program reviews. Some schools and districts still chose to report those for the 2016-2017 year, but some did not. To account for that discrepancy, this year’s report card does not include overall accountability scores or classifications and rankings for schools and districts. It does include achievement, gap, growth, college-and-career-readiness and graduation rate data.

To view the full report card for the state, specific districts, and individual schools, click here.

STATE:

It’s a lot of data to sift through, but here are the key takeaways and trends:

• Overall achievement is up at elementary and middle school levels.

• Overall achievement is down at high school levels.

• Reading for the percent of proficient/distinguished students is down for elementary school, up for middle school, and down for high school.

• Math for the percent of proficient/distinguished students is down for elementary school, the same for middle school, and down for high school.

• The college-and-career-readiness rate dropped to 65.1 percent compared to 68.5 percent last year. The number of students deemed college-ready decreased by more than 2,000 students, but the number of students deemed career-ready increased by nearly 175 students.

• Graduation rates are up.

• The number of students taking AP exams is up, and scores are up, too.

• ACT scores in all subjects for Kentucky juniors are up.

Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt said he hopes the new accountability system will transition the focus from so much on test scores to more on instruction.

“I think that’s really important because we need to get back to the idea of really looking at achievement. What are our students doing? Yeah, what schools do and the districts do are obviously important, but we need to get back to a place where we’re really paying attention to are our kids really learning or not?” Pruitt said. “With Senate Bill 1 basically eliminating things like program review, it also created a real apples to oranges comparison. So, we opted to not give the labels.”

Instead of labeling schools and districts, it will be based on a five-star system and not a summative score. With the lack of labels starting with this year’s report, Pruitt is encouraging people to look at the specific subjects and their correlating scores.

“What I would say to people is they need to pay attention to how are their reading scores, especially in third grade. How are they doing? Are our primary years really preparing students to transition from learning to read to reading to learn? What’s going on with math? Math is a mess across the state and across the country. So, what are we going to do differently with math going forward?” Pruitt said.

For districts and schools who saw an increase or a decline in scores, Pruitt said that should bring forth real and honest discussions for the reasons behind the growth or lack thereof.

“My hope is that they’re going to have a real hard conversation about why did our numbers go down, what did we do differently, are we really paying attention to instruction or are we simply buying more books to practice tests?” Pruitt said. “We know that the best test prep is simply good instruction. So, I believe strongly that no trend, either up or down, can ever not be reversed. My hope, though, is that we can flip everything to an upward trajectory because we know that all kids are capable. If you want to see better test scores, you need to have better instruction. It’s not me taking a dig at teachers. What I’m saying is are we using materials properly, are we doing the things that are really focused on learning, or are we focused to just on a test?”

Overall, Pruitt said his biggest concerns when it comes to this year’s report card come down to the achievement gap, flat scores, early literacy and third grade reading, and math.

“We still see a huge achievement gap across the board. Even though we’ve seen some closure in some places, that is always going to be my issue. There’s also a conversation that needs to happen about well why are some groups scoring better than others. I’m sorry, but it’s not just where they live, it’s not just that they have bad home lives, it’s not that they have low income, it certainly has nothing to do with race. It has to do with what supports are we putting in place and what conversations are we having around instruction to really bring those groups up. The reality is if we don’t hold all kids to the same expectation, it’s not the hand reaching down to pull kids up. It’s actually an arm reaching up to pull kids down.”

KDE is hopeful it will also move districts towards a spirit of working together as opposed to competing against one another to have the best scores in the state.

“The fact that our kids, in some ways, have sort of been swallowed up with school labels and rankings is a real travesty that we lose sight of the fact that we are really supposed to be about ensuring each child has the skills and knowledge they need to follow their passions,” Pruitt said.

When it comes to JCPS, the numbers are similar to the statewide results. For reading, the percentage of students scoring proficient and distinguished are down for elementary and high schools and up for middle schools. It's the same case for math.

“Every school has positives, and every school has areas for growth,” JCPS Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

While this is a transition year, JCPS said there is still plenty to be learned from the data.

“Find the schools that are doing well and see what they’re doing well. Make sure that across the board, although middle did move, we want to make sure we get higher numbers in elementary, middle, and high,” Pollio said.

The district is implementing what’s called a universal screener. It’s an assessment students take three times a year that measures their proficiency in math and reading. The test scores them on specific standards and offers a much more targeted approach to areas of strength and areas that need growth. From there, teachers are better able to determine what interventions are necessary to help students succeed. The district said it will also help parents with specific strategies to use with their students to help with the areas they struggle in.

“It gives the ability for us to track them and make sure that they’re successful when they move to the next grade and where they’re supposed to be reading and math wise,” Pollio said.

JCPS:

Here are the key takeaways and trends specific to the JCPS results:

• The five-year graduation rate for JCPS students increased from 81.5 to 82.7.

• The four-year graduation rate increased from 80.1 to 80.6

• 57 percent of JCPS students are considered college-and-career-ready. It’s an increase since 2010, but a decrease from last year.

• Ten elementary schools and ten middle schools improved in all measured areas.

• 40 schools increased achievement scores, 63 increased gap scores, 49 increased growth scores, 4 increased CCR scores, and 17 increased five-year graduation rates.

DISTRICTS:

Here’s a look at each district in the WHAS11 viewing area:

Percent of Proficient/Distinguished Students By Subject/Grade Level:

Adair County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 52.2 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 49.9 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 44.6 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 45.7 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 49.5 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: N/A

2016-2017 Math: 45.4 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: N/A

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 55.2 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: N/A

2016-2017 Algebra II: 34.9 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: N/A

Breckenridge County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 62.4 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 67.2 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 61.1 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 68.7 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 57.3 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 54.8 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 53.3 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 58.6 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 46.7 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 57.8 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 37.7 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 43.9 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Bullitt County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 52.9 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 56.1 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 46.1 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 52.5 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 57.5 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 55.7 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 47.7 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 45.5 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 56.1 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 55.8 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 47.4 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 47.2 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Carroll County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 38.7 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 41.2 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 35.5 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 47.6 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 46.9 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 44.9 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 32.7 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 35.8 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: N/A

• 2015-2016 English II: 50.8 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: N/A

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 20.8 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Grayson County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 58.3 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 59.2 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 52.2 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 50.0 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 59.1 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 52.6 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 49.9 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 42.3 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 59.4 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 59.7 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 65.7 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 69.0 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Green County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 61.6 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 65.5 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 58.0 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 60.8 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 49.0 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 51.2 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 37.2 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 35.2 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 38.3 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 46.4 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 33.3 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 36.1 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Hardin County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 48.6 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 44.9 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 55.5 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 44.1 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 55.0 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 44.5 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: compared to state percentage of 42.3

Henry County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 42.3 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 52.4 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 30.0 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 50.0 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 47.1 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 53.4 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 38.7 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 44.0 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 45.9 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 56.2 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 22.3 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 50.5 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Jefferson County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 46.3 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 48.6 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 44.9 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 48.6 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 46.7 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 45.0 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 38.8 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 38.6 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 49.4 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 50.2 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 35.3 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 47.0 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Larue County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: N/A

• 2015-2016 Reading: 60.5 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: N/A

• 2015-2016 Math: 52.1 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 62.2 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 62.0 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 52.8 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 58.4 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 61.9 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: N/A

2016-2017 Algebra II: 67.0 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: N/A

Marion County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 56.8 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 62.3 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 63.1 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 65.3 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 52.4 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 52.9 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 47.6 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 56.5 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 55.2 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 48.1 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 25.1 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: N/A

Meade County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 62.0 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 60.5 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 61.0 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 60.3 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: N/A

• 2015-2016 Reading: N/A

2016-2017 Math: N/A

• 2015-2016 Math: N/A

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 58.9 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 57.1 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 42.1 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 53.5 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Nelson County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 54.5 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 53.7 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 49.1 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 52.0 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 53.3 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 52.1 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 38.9 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 45.1 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 55.2 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 63.8 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 33.7 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 43.5 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Oldham County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 64.2 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 66.7 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 61.2 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 63.3 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 69.9 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 69.2 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 63.4 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 64.8 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 72.4 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 71.3 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 54.3 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 63.0 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Shelby County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 43.6 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 50.2 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 39.8 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 45.9 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 51.5 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 53.5 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 36.4 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 36.2 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 56.1 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 59.0 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 20.0 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 35.6 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Spencer County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 59.6 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 63.1 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 58.1 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 62.9 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 69.7 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 66.5 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 61.1 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 60.4 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 62.7 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 56.5 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 27.5 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 27.2 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Taylor County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 60.6 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 53.3 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 56.4 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 53.9 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 56.5 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 59.0 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 37.5 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 47.1 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 55.1 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 61.3 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 25.5 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 34.1 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Trimble County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 43.3 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 49.5 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 27.3 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 39.5 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 54.3 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 56.6 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 30.4 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 31.5 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: 49.1 compared to state percentage of 55.8

• 2015-2016 English II: 52.3 compared to state percentage of 56.5

2016-2017 Algebra II: 32.9 compared to state percentage of 38.1

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: 43.0 compared to state percentage of 42.3

Washington County

Elementary School:

2016-2017 Reading: 57.3 compared to state percentage of 54.3

• 2015-2016 Reading: 62.2 compared to state percentage of 56.0

2016-2017 Math: 51.2 compared to state percentage of 49.1

• 2015-2016 Math: 54.5 compared to state percentage of 51.8

Middle School:

2016-2017 Reading: 52.6 compared to state percentage of 56.9

• 2015-2016 Reading: 52.4 compared to state percentage of 55.2

2016-2017 Math: 50.1 compared to state percentage of 47.0

• 2015-2016 Math: 45.0 compared to state percentage of 47.0

High School:

2016-2017 English II: N/A

• 2015-2016 English II: N/A

2016-2017 Algebra II: N/A

• 2015-2016 Algebra II: N/A

