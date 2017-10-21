Annual event raises money for injured troops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hundreds gathered in Prospect to honor our nation's servicemen and women with the 5th annual Tribute to Troops.



The event benefits the Warrior Empowerment Foundation.

More than 100 wounded and recovering service men and women from Fort Knox were honored during Saturday’s celebration.

The Warrior Empowerment Foundation helps service members and their families through several area organizations.

"We've had situations where soldiers have had trouble paying their bills, either they're coming off deployment or unexpected things pop up, emergencies with the house, new birth. We've helped out with that, helped pay the bills, and just try to make things a little easier for people coming back home," Joe Morgan, the Affairs Team sergeant, said.



Since the event began in 2013, Tribute to Troops has raised about $630,000 for injured and recovering servicemen and women.

© 2017 WHAS-TV