Announcement expected Tuesday on Heritage West proposal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A big announcement is expected Tuesday about a high-profile piece of property on the city’s west side that has been empty for years.

The property located at 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard was supposed to be transformed into a food port but financing fell through for the private backers last summer.

In June, a brainstorming session was held to let people present their ideas or visions for the land.

Some of the ideas were a track and field facility for kids – possibly backed by the University of Louisville, a food co-op, a global research facility and a heritage garden.

The Heritage West Review Committee will announce at 10 a.m. that they have selected a development partner for the property.

