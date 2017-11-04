Animals join in pumpkin smashing fun at zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Halloween is over and sadly, so is the World’s Largest Halloween Party at the Louisville Zoo.

Animals at the zoo had one last day of fun with the pumpkins on Saturday.

Orangutans, tigers, bears and elephants were all given their own pumpkins to smash, eat and play.

The pumpkins were used as decoration around the zoo.

The pumpkin smash was more than just fun, the zoo says it helps encourage natural behavior in the animals.

© 2017 WHAS-TV