'Angels' volunteer to help homeless in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Volunteers prepared meals for the homeless and those in need in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Sunday.

Nonprofit group Paper Bag Angels made an estimated 400 meals and gave away clothes during the event held on East Liberty Street.

Founder Tracy Starling says she started the nonprofit two years ago with her just packing back lunches and distributing them to the homeless. It was her way of giving back to the community while making an impact in the lives of those in less fortunate circumstances.

“We'd like to stop all the young people from killing each other and all the other stuff that goes on in the community, and we probably can't do it but we can do something. And I feel like how easy is it for you to get with a group of friends, somebody buys bologna, a sack lunch and you all come out here and pass it out. It's easy,” she said.

Volunteers say they cooked more than 100 pounds of food for the event and also gave out blankets to help prepare for the colder weather.

They say will also plan on continuing to come out and serving food regardless of the temperature or weather conditions.

© 2017 WHAS-TV