Angel's Envy added to Kentucky Bourbon Trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The city has a new stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The Kentucky Distillers Association welcomed Angel’s Envy as the tenth and newest member of the trail.

Mayor Greg Fischer stamped the first bourbon trail passport featuring an Angel’s Envy page.

Between Angel’s Envy, The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience and the Heaven Hill Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, Louisville has more bourbon trail stops than any other city in the state.

“They are staying in your hotels, savoring your culture and fine cuisine, and spending on average $1200 per trip. That's great for Louisville, that's great for our distilling family, and that's great for Kentucky, the one true authentic home for bourbon," Mayor Fischer said.

Angel's Envy, housed in a restored warehouse on East Main Street, is now open to the public but by online reservation only.

