An aquarium in Louisville? Businessman gung-ho

A businessman is pitching an $80 million proposal to build an aquarium to metro officials.

Ed Dana, the founder of Sleep Centers of Kentuckiana, said he favors building at the city-owned Champions Park — the former River Road Country Club at Zorn Avenue and River Road. But metro officials say that site is a bad spot because it is prone to flooding.

And Chris Poynter, Mayor Greg Fischer's chief spokesman, said flatly that "we have other priorities" at this time.

The project is being assessed by Louisville Forward, Fischer's lead agency on development matters.

Louisville Forward spokeswoman Jessica Wethington said Wednesday that its staff "has had a preliminary discussion with a representative of the project. We discussed various sites of interest and await further information."

Dana said Wednesday that he sees some challenges in developing the project but "no major obstacles." He said he is asking the city to provide about 50 acres of land for the development.

He gave the Metro Council material last week that says the objective "is to build a quality full-service, marine-life aquarium, and an amusement park packed with family entertainment activities."

Metro Council President David Yates, D-25th District, in an interview Wednesday called the project exciting and good for tourism. He said there are "some issues" related to Dana's preferred location on River Road, but he said, "We want to make sure he has opportunities at other locations."

Possible other sites, Yates suggested, include the state fairgrounds, southwest Jefferson County along the river, and other non-specific locations in southern and western Louisville.

"This is in the very early stages," Yates said.

Dana said he has "a lot of people interested" in potentially investing in the venture, but no firm commitments. He said he is talking to banks.

Based on the material he distributed to the Metro Council, Dana believes the aquarium and related development could create more than 300 jobs and, by 2030, draw up to 1.5 million people a year from primarily a 75-mile radius.

His material indicated that he would try to finance the venture by getting corporations and other entities to sponsor different parts of the project, which he calls "Kentucky Journey Into the Oceans."

He said revenue would come from admissions, memberships and the sale of souvenirs and gifts. His material said fundraising efforts could cover 20 percent of the annual operating budget, with an attempt to find an initial $1 million line of credit to get started.

The aquarium would have displays on the Amazon rain forest, the "wilds" of Kentucky, a tropical reef, and ocean ecosystems. Also proposed are extensive educational, conservation and research elements; an Ohio River exhibit; a grand lobby; a 150-seat banquet hall; a retail store; a replica of an ocean-going vessel; a penguin exhibit; and a shark tank.

There also would be a "fun park" around the aquarium that would include a Ferris wheel, go karts, kiddie rides and outdoor restaurant, and a "5-D" simulation theater.

Dana said the Champions Park site is perhaps the only location large enough in or near downtown that could accommodate the plans.

Dana indicated that he also has also been shopping the project to various sources in Indiana, including Indianapolis.

Marty Storch, deputy Metro Parks director, said a master plan for the Champions Park site several years ago proposed use of the land primarily for sports fields, cross country and jogging, a dog run, and outdoor recreation.

"Putting it in the flood plain would be concerning," Storch said, adding that "River Road does flood." But he said the project could be put above the flood plain.

Champions Park now has sports fields, a cyclocross course and a dog run. For the past three years, it's also been the site of the fall Louder Than Life music festival, a three-day event heavy on metal and hard rock music. The festival, held in October, pumped nearly $13 million into the city's economy in 2015, and the production company behind it has told the city it hopes to use the park for years to come.

Mike Kimmel, deputy director of the Waterfront Development Corp. that manages Waterfront Park, said it would not be wise to put an aquarium in the flood plain.

He said the waterfront agency hired a consultant to study the feasibility of a local aquarium around 1990 and concluded that the project then would cost more than $50 million and would be "way out of reach." He said only one or two aquariums in the country were profitable, and he doubted if the situation has changed much.

Jennifer Tan, a public relations manager for the Newport Aquarium, said the Northern Kentucky attraction is privately owned — by Herschend Family Entertainment of Atlanta — and doesn't divulge any operational or financial information. The facility opened in 1999.

Dana has a website for the project, www.kentuckyoceans.com.

The Louisville Zoo is undergoing $180 million in enhancements and plans call for a Shark Conservation Institute to open in 2024 and a Crocatorium to open in 2026, among other exhibits.

