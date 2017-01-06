Amzie Smith passes after valiant battle with cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Amzie Smith, a Ballard High School student, passed away on Jan. 6 after a valiant battle with liver cancer. She spoke about her battle with courage because of her faith and taught everyone around her about believing.
You may remember she met Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson before the Duke Football game. It was her wish for her 17th birthday.
😰😰you in a great place now Amzie forever live on🙏🏾 #Loveyoumyfriend https://t.co/qwZKZTrl3O— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 6, 2017
Funeral arrangements for Amzie Smith are still pending.
The hearts of the WHAS11 Staff go out to her friends and family. We are richer people for knowing her.
