Amusement park season now underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two popular area theme parks are now open for the season.

Kentucky Kingdom and Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana both opened their gates Saturday to thrill seeks from all over the country.

Both parks’ water parks will open in May.

Holiday Worlds’ Splashin’ Safari is scheduled to open May 11 while Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opens May 27.

© 2017 WHAS-TV