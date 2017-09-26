Americana Community Center collecting donations for Puerto Rico

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – We've all seen the devastation of Hurricane Maria, crippling Puerto Rico.

Millions are still without power, many hospitals working on generators.

The Americana Community Center in South Louisville says it could not just sit back and watch, from bottled water to diapers, to cleaning supplies even undergarments – organizers say there is nothing too big or too small to donate to Puerto Rico, to help our brothers and sisters who are in need.

The destruction Hurricane Maria has caused to Puerto Rico is beyond tough to watch, “My father, I have an 82-year-old father who is over there and the last time I heard from him was Tuesday, last Tuesday a week ago,” says Noemi Robinson who hails from Puerto Rico.

It's even tougher to watch the destruction when the small island is your home and family is still there, "I haven't touched base with my mom but there is still faith, the motivation is still up and there are some feelings but I have a strong feeling that they are doing okay," adds Puerto Rico native Victor Melendez.

With the help of Americana Community Center on Southside Drive in Louisville, Melendez and Robinson are coordinating a donation drive.

"With all that's going on right now, this tragedy seems to be getting overlooked and I'd really like for us to just reach out and do what we can to help those in need, adds Christopher Greene, Director of HR at Embassy Suites in downtown Louisville.

The hotel is even getting in on the action by donating linens and nonperishables.

Greene states, "Its humbling, it shocking, those people are hit hard and they lost everything and they need help."

More than 95 percent of wireless cell sites are still out of service in Puerto Rico, buildings are collapsing and at least 10 people have been killed. Every item in the truck at Americana, from underwear to clothes and adult and baby diapers will make a difference.

"I hug these people that I don't even know, they don't know us, it's just people that want to help our families, our friends, our island," Robinson exclaimed.

The truck will be heading to a semi in Cleveland and then New York to ship out to Puerto Rico.

