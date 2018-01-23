American Printing House for the Blind: Celebrating 160 Years in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Louisville is known nationwide for the derby and the slugger, but years before either of these were founded something else was starting here in the city. The American Printing House for the Blind is celebrating it’s 160 year anniversary on Tuesday.

APH is the largest manufacturer of products for people who are blind or visually impaired. You might think “okay, they print brail,” but they do so much more.

“While on the moving sidewalk, please stand to the right to allow those wishing to walk to pass safely on the left,” that’s Jack Fox, a man whose voice you’ve likely heard. He is the voice you hear in a busy airport telling you where to walk, and not to leave your luggage unattended.

“I’ve gotten more feedback on that than anything I’ve done,” explained Fox.

And he's done a lot. Fox was a DJ on WHAS 840 Radio for years and worked out of a studio right here at the WHAS TV building. With a storied career, one of his most important jobs happens at the American Printing House for the Blind in Louisville.

“We’re recording books, books for the blind, for the national library service. They go in libraries across the country for blind people everywhere,” said Fox.

It’s a time-consuming task - it can take up to two weeks to record a book. Jack’s talented monitor Kathleen makes sure he says everything just right.

“I can just say ‘how do you say this?’ and she says ‘this is,’ and I try to repeat that, but a lot of research goes into it.”

To make sure everyone gets the joy of reading, or in this case listening to a good book.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a little rewarding and every now and then we come out of the basement and get on the moving sidewalk.”

A Hollywood producer was at LAX airport and heard Jack’s voice and said, “wow, I have to have that voice in a movie.” He tracked Jack down and if you watch the movie “The Shape of Water,” Jack is the narrator.

APH is holding an open on January 23 to celebrate their 160 year anniversary. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The headquarters are at 1839 Frankfort Avenue. It’s free and open to the public and there will be a short program at 11 a.m.

This is a great chance for you to learn more about this important organization. They have a museum, you can see the printing process and see some really neat technology coming down the pipeline. There is so much to see and learn about that WHAS 11 will be doing a feature on APH every week for the next several weeks.

